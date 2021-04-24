Feedback

Beyoncé Celebrates 'Lemonade' 5-Year Anniversary With Message For BeyHive

By Regina Star

April 24, 2021

Beyoncé is honoring the legacy of one of her most lauded albums.

The R&B singer-songwriter took to social media to celebrate the five-year anniversary of her trailblazing sixth studio album, Lemonade, which turned five years old on Friday (April 23).

In a moment of reflection and gratitude, Beyoncé thanked her BeyHive on Instagram with a message of "healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting" all of those who supported the masterpiece.

"I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art," the 38-year-old captioned a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots for the album. "As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today."

Lemonade sparked a massive movement in the realm of music for its politically-charged nature, as heard on the album’s leader “Formation,” a top-ten hit that called back to Yonce’s heritage with an anthem deeply rooted in Black pride, but also got personal on the intimate issues of her marriage as it related to her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

The LP debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 653,000 album-equivalent units, with first-week sales pushing 485,000 copies in alone, and was the third best-selling album of 2016 with year-end sales bringing over 1.5 million copies in the United States.

Since its release, Lemonade has remained Beyoncé’s most acclaimed album of her career, becoming one of the greatest albums of the 2010s. At the 2017 Grammys, Lemonade was nominated nine times, winning Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video, but was defeated by Adele’s 25 for Album of the Year.

Photo: Getty Images

