Beyoncé Celebrates 'Lemonade' 5-Year Anniversary With Message For BeyHive

Beyoncé is honoring the legacy of one of her most lauded albums.

The R&B singer-songwriter took to social media to celebrate the five-year anniversary of her trailblazing sixth studio album, Lemonade, which turned five years old on Friday (April 23).

In a moment of reflection and gratitude, Beyoncé thanked her BeyHive on Instagram with a message of "healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting" all of those who supported the masterpiece.

"I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art," the 38-year-old captioned a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots for the album. "As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today."