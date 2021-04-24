Luke Bryan Announces New 2021 Dates For 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'
By Regina Star
April 24, 2021
Luke Bryan is hitting the road!
The country crooner will be relaunching his “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” this summer with brand new concert dates. Bryan made the announcement on Friday (April 23), naming Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June, and DJ Rock as supporting acts who will join him along for the ride.
The jaunt is set to kick off on July 8 in Syracuse, New York, and culminate in San Bernardino, California, on October 16.
“There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live” he shared in a statement. “I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!”
Members of Bryan’s fan club, the Nut House, will have first dibs on tickets in a pre-sale starting Tuesday (April 27), with tickets to the general public going on sale beginning next Friday (April 30) at 10 a.m. local time on his website.
Initially announced months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relaunched trek will still honor previously purchased tickets on the newly rescheduled dates (denoted with *) listed below.
Luke Bryan’s ‘Proud To Be Right Here Tour’ 2021 Dates:
July 8 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 9 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 10 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *
July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *
July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf *
Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *
Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *
Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater
Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion
Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *
Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *
Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater *
Photo: Getty Images