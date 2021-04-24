Feedback

Luke Bryan Announces New 2021 Dates For 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

By Regina Star

April 24, 2021

Luke Bryan is hitting the road!

The country crooner will be relaunching his “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” this summer with brand new concert dates. Bryan made the announcement on Friday (April 23), naming Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June, and DJ Rock as supporting acts who will join him along for the ride.

The jaunt is set to kick off on July 8 in Syracuse, New York, and culminate in San Bernardino, California, on October 16.

“There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live” he shared in a statement. “I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!”

Members of Bryan’s fan club, the Nut House, will have first dibs on tickets in a pre-sale starting Tuesday (April 27), with tickets to the general public going on sale beginning next Friday (April 30) at 10 a.m. local time on his website.

Initially announced months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relaunched trek will still honor previously purchased tickets on the newly rescheduled dates (denoted with *) listed below.

Luke Bryan’s ‘Proud To Be Right Here Tour’ 2021 Dates:

July 8 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf *

Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *

Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater *

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan

Chat About Luke Bryan Announces New 2021 Dates For 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.