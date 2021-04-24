Luke Bryan Announces New 2021 Dates For 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Luke Bryan is hitting the road!

The country crooner will be relaunching his “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” this summer with brand new concert dates. Bryan made the announcement on Friday (April 23), naming Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June, and DJ Rock as supporting acts who will join him along for the ride.

The jaunt is set to kick off on July 8 in Syracuse, New York, and culminate in San Bernardino, California, on October 16.

“There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live” he shared in a statement. “I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!”