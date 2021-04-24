Zac Efron's Unrecognizable 'New Look’ Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Zac Efron’s “new look” has fans wondering if he’s gotten plastic surgery.

The rumor sparked on Friday (April 23) when a photo showing Efron’s face looking noticeably different went viral on Twitter, with fans making all sorts of comments about the High School Musical alum’s face — from tweets expressing concern to those that were flat-out mean.

Efron’s new look was captured via screenshots from his virtual appearance on Bill Nye’s Earth Day! The Musical Facebook event. Fans were immediately surprised to see Efron’s visibly fuller lips, squarer jawline, and overall swollen appearance of his face.

As others pointed out in his defense, Efron suffered a jaw injury at home in 2013 when he slipped in a puddle of water, causing him to have his jaw wired shut. He also survived a life-threatening incident in December 2019.