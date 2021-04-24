Feedback

Zac Efron's Unrecognizable 'New Look’ Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

By Regina Star

April 24, 2021

Zac Efron’s “new look” has fans wondering if he’s gotten plastic surgery.

The rumor sparked on Friday (April 23) when a photo showing Efron’s face looking noticeably different went viral on Twitter, with fans making all sorts of comments about the High School Musical alum’s face — from tweets expressing concern to those that were flat-out mean.

Efron’s new look was captured via screenshots from his virtual appearance on Bill Nye’s Earth Day! The Musical Facebook event. Fans were immediately surprised to see Efron’s visibly fuller lips, squarer jawline, and overall swollen appearance of his face.

As others pointed out in his defense, Efron suffered a jaw injury at home in 2013 when he slipped in a puddle of water, causing him to have his jaw wired shut. He also survived a life-threatening incident in December 2019.

Even so, fans have been sticking up for the Greatest Showman actor all the same.

“Whoever made zac efron feel like he needed to change his face, i hate you,” one user tweeted.

Another added, “I feel really bad for zac efron actually. people were being so awful about his looks when his lil wilderness show was on, despite the fact that he literally looked fine. people can’t accept that he’s not going to look 21 for the rest of his life.”

This isn't the first time Efron's looks as of late have divided fans on social media.

The 33-year-old also went viral last summer after his "dad bod" sparked thousands of thirst tweets when he appeared beefier than ever before on Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

See what fans on Twitter are saying about Zac's "new look" below:

Photo: Getty Images

Zac Efron

