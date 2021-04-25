Miley Cyrus To Perform On 'SNL,' With Elon Musk Set To Host

Miley Cyrus is returning to Saturday Night Live!

On Saturday (April 24), the “Midnight Sky” singer was announced as the late-night sketch comedy show’s upcoming musical guests. Cyrus, who has both performed and hosted SNL several times in past years, will make her comeback to the main stage for the show’s May 8 broadcast, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk assuming hosting duties for the night for the first time.

"Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is 😈" tweeted Musk, as Cyrus retweeted the big announcement.

The upcoming performance will mark the pop star's sixth time appearing on the laugh-out-loud series.

She made her SNL hosting debut in March 2011 and later returned a second time to host in October 2013 and perform her Bangerz tracks, “Wrecking Ball” and "We Can't Stop." Weeks later, in that same month, she made a surprise cameo appearance in the “12 Years Not a Slave” sketch.