Why April 26th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, Van Halen started a three-week run on top of the album chart with their seventh LP, 5150. It was their first record with Sammy Hagar, who replaced David Lee Roth.

In 1990, Nirvanaappeared at New York’s Pyramid Club. The band’s label, Sub Pop, filmed the show and used their performance of “In Bloom” for a promo clip.

In 1982, Rod Stewart was mugged and robbed of his 50-thousand dollar Porsche by a gunman. It happened in broad daylight on Sunset Boulevard in L-A.

In 2003, Godsmack debuted at number one on the album chart with Faceless.

In 1994, Jefferson Starship front womanGrace Slick pleaded guilty to threatening police with a shotgun. In her defense, Slick said she was suffering stress after her house had burned down the previous fall.

In 1995, Courtney Love reportedly turned down a one-million dollar offer from Playboy to pose nude for the magazine.

And in 1978, Ringo Starr’s TV special, Ringo aired. The musical version of The Prince and the Pauper featured the drummer playing both characters. George Harrison narrated it.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)