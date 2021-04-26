BTS ARMY Reacts To Announcement About Second English-Language Single
By Hayden Brooks
April 26, 2021
BTS is about to deliver some "Butter" with their new single.
On Monday (April 26), the K-pop titans revealed details about their newest offering, which will drop on May 21, and has been described as "a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS," per a press release. The track will follow the group's first English-language smash, "Dynamite," which recently became the longest-charting single by a Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. As expected, the BTS Army went wild after the announcement, and iHeartRadio has rounded up some of the best responses.
Word of BTS' upcoming single arrives after it was unveiled that they're partnering with McDonald's on their own meal. Beginning May 16, fans will be able to order their customized meal, which consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coke.
#BTS #방탄소년단 Butter#BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/5LOT2BB7mK— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) April 26, 2021
BUTTER // @BTS_twt // MAY 21— Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) April 26, 2021
PRE-SAVE/PRE-ADD/PRE-ORDER: https://t.co/MIgX9uRUyi
Armys with their bts meal while listening to Butter: pic.twitter.com/Wj7LNRecEN— esi⁷ ☾ུ۪ (@epiphanq) April 26, 2021
New Lightstick! #BTS_Butter 🧈💜 pic.twitter.com/qNVDB8wc0A— José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@TheJose8A) April 26, 2021
Zendaya as BTS Butter pic.twitter.com/brcUXoSCJh— sand⁷🧈 (@sarekings) April 26, 2021
BTS has weighed in on the great butter versus margarine debate. pic.twitter.com/4kQLChaG05— Mellissa⁷🧈💜 (@army_mellissa) April 26, 2021
Hear me out:#BTSxMcdonalds breakfast meal with Hot-100#1-cakes with #BTS_butter pic.twitter.com/Zsfy8vk1RY— Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ 🧈 21 May (@AureliaOT7) April 26, 2021
"I love Butter"— 彡Gia⁷🧈 (@30sTAEthic) April 26, 2021
🗣Omg same here, I literally put it extra on my toast*
"I was talking about bts's new single"
Jungkook's hint.. @BTS_twt https://t.co/zudyZZaQVW— Soo Choi 💛 Butter (@choi_bts2) April 26, 2021
bts butter ?? 🧈 ♥︎ bts butter ! <3 🧈 :D bts !🧈# 🧈 ★🧈★ BTSxBUTTEr? ♥︎ 🧈 bts BUTTER <3 butter ! 🧈 ! BTS !# ♥︎ 🧈 butter <3 bts !!!!🧈!!!!!pic.twitter.com/U1ZR1Hhwf3— angie lvs agi n camii ; 🧈 🇨🇴 (@parklovxrs) April 26, 2021
Photo: Getty Images