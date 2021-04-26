Feedback

BTS ARMY Reacts To Announcement About Second English-Language Single

By Hayden Brooks

April 26, 2021

BTS is about to deliver some "Butter" with their new single.

On Monday (April 26), the K-pop titans revealed details about their newest offering, which will drop on May 21, and has been described as "a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS," per a press release. The track will follow the group's first English-language smash, "Dynamite," which recently became the longest-charting single by a Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. As expected, the BTS Army went wild after the announcement, and iHeartRadio has rounded up some of the best responses.

Word of BTS' upcoming single arrives after it was unveiled that they're partnering with McDonald's on their own meal. Beginning May 16, fans will be able to order their customized meal, which consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coke.

Photo: Getty Images

BTS

