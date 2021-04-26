DJ Khaled Recruits Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber For New Album

DJ Khaled is pulling out the big names for his new album.

On Friday (April 23), the super-producer teased the guests on his upcoming album, Khaled Khaled. In a video, which was posted on his social media, Khaled was seen on a FaceTime call with Justin Timberlake, while he teased some "last-minute magic" from the former teen star. "This record touched me, man," Timberlake told the hitmaker, before comparing the track to JAY-Z's "Song Cry" and "Holy Grail." He was featured on the latter. "This is an important song. If ‘Song Cry’ would have never existed, but then 'Holy Grail' was 'Song Cry.'"

In a follow-up post, Khaled revealed that the upcoming collection is "99% done" and will also feature Justin Bieber, too. Sharing a screenshot of a missed FaceTime call from both Justins, Khaled broke the news. "I'm so stressed out in a good way mixing and mastering this album I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @justintimberlake," Khaled captioned the post. "My brothers I’m gonna call you back! I’m mixing BOTH of y’all’s VOCALS! @justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago get ready for mastering!"

Khaled and Bieber have a history of making magic with one another on hits like "I'm the One" and "No Brainer."

Khaled Khaled will serve as the follow-up to 2019's Father of Asahd and reportedly include collaborations with H.E.R., Migos, Nas, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Timbaland.