Drug Dealer Who Impersonated Conor McGregor Sentenced To Jail
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2021
An English drug dealer who tried to impersonate UFC champion Conor McGregor was sentenced to nearly three years in jail earlier this month.
Mark Nye, 34, of Stanwell, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, according to the Irish Post.
Nye received a two-year and nine-month sentence at Guildford Crown Court on April 9.
The 34-year-old told police his name was "Conor" after being pulled over and attempting to dispose of class A drugs and two mobile phones in Stanwell last February. A search later uncovered hundreds of business cards labeled "McGregor Enterprise" and included a tagline of the "Best drops in Surrey."
Police also uncovered a large amount of boric acid -- often used by drug dealers as a cutting agent to cut narcotics -- in Nye's possession, as well as a large meat cleaver found close to his bed, after his arrest.
The real Conor McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in a third match to headline the upcoming UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 in front of a capacity crowd of 20,000, the largest UFC event since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
McGregor looks to avenge a second-round TKO loss to Poirier at UFC 257 in January, having previously defeated Poirier in their first of three scheduled fights in 2014.
Photo: Getty Images