Drug Dealer Who Impersonated Conor McGregor Sentenced To Jail

An English drug dealer who tried to impersonate UFC champion Conor McGregor was sentenced to nearly three years in jail earlier this month.

Mark Nye, 34, of Stanwell, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, according to the Irish Post.

Nye received a two-year and nine-month sentence at Guildford Crown Court on April 9.

The 34-year-old told police his name was "Conor" after being pulled over and attempting to dispose of class A drugs and two mobile phones in Stanwell last February. A search later uncovered hundreds of business cards labeled "McGregor Enterprise" and included a tagline of the "Best drops in Surrey."