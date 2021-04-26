Frank Iero Begs Fans To Vote My Chemical Romance Lego Set Into Existence

Rock-inspired LEGO sets have been all the rage recently, and a My Chemical Romance fan recently thought up an idea that has Frank Iero very excited: a Black Parade-inspired scene. On Monday (April 26), the guitarist took to Instagram to urge beg fans to support the set and help it come to life.

"Ok so it has come to my attention that regular people can come up with ideas for @lego sets and upload them onto the @Lego site where they get voted on. If these ideas get enough votes or supporters @lego will try and develop these ideas into actual legit @Lego sets for their toy line. This is at least how it was described to me..." Iero wrote in a lengthy caption promoting the set. "anyway, some amazing maniac that goes by the name VNMBricks (sik name, i see what you did there 😉) came up with the concept for a Mychem Black Parade float @Lego set and i’m losing my mind at how crazy rad it is!"

"I for one have already gone to the @Lego website and voted for this thing because it would be the greatest experience getting to build this with my son, Miles," he continued. "If you also think this would be a rad @lego set to own and build with your kids, parents, friends, goldfish, or alone by yourself in the dark then you too can have your voice heard by going and voting for this MCR BP float...Thank you VNMBricks for making this amazing suggestion, i hope we can both build it for real one day. 🙏"

Check out details and vote for the Black Parade LEGO set here and see Iero's enthusiastic post below.