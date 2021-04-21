Frank Iero's son Miles may have just opened up a can of ghostly worms for the family. On Wednesday (April 21), the My Chemical Romance guitarist shared a post on Instagram claiming his house is now haunted. And honestly, he might be right.

"Today before starting school Miles went into a downstairs closet we barely ever use and found this photo keychain. Neither Jamia [his wife] or i had ever seen it before now..." he wrote alongside two images: one of the keychain, and one of the creepy photo inside. "So without any further adieu, i’d like to introduce you to the very nice ghost couple who will most definitely be haunting us from here on out."

EEK!

See the unsettling post below.