Giagantic Hive With 10,000 Bees Creates A Buzz In Plano
By Anna Gallegos
April 26, 2021
A huge bee hive had to be removed after it was partially blocking a sidewalk in Plano.
The Plano Parks and Recreation Department estimated that nearly 10,000 bees were living in the gigantic hive at Parker and Canyon roads. A video shared by the department shows the hive gently swaying in the breeze.
Luckily, a professional bee keeper was called in to remove the hive before anyone walking near the street was stung.
The bees were moved to a farm where they can live "live happily ever after."
Social media commenters were happy that the bees were safely relocated because they're an important natural resource. They pollinate nearly a third of the food humans eat while also providing honey and wax, according to Texas A&M.
Protecting the bees is particularly important in Texas, where thousands of hives died due to February's winter storm.
Photo: Plano Parks & Recreation