Here Is The Best Time To View The Pink Supermoon In Las Vegas Monday Night

The full moon this month is a special one that you won't want to miss!

This month's full moon is a "pink" supermoon. This means that the moon will seem to be bigger, a little closer to Earth, and brighter. This will be the second-closest full moon of the year.

Though it's called a "pink" moon, it won't actually be a different color. The name comes from the pink early springtime blooms of the Phlox Subulata plant, called "moss pink."

So when is the best time to watch for the pink supermoon?

Las Vegas residents can catch the moon at its fullest on Monday night at about 8:31 p.m. in the Eastern skies over Nevada, according to TimeAndDate.com.

April's supermoon will be one of four supermoons in a row, which includes March's "worm" moon, and two more expected for May and June.

Here is a list of the other fulls moons remaining this year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac:

April 26th- Pink moon

May 26th- Flower moon

June 24th- Strawberry moon

July 23rd- Buck moon

August 22nd- Sturgeon moon

September 20th- Harvest moon

October 20th- Hunter's moon

November 19th- Beaver moon

December 18th- Cold moon

Photo: Getty Images