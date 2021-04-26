Here's When To See 'Pink' Super Moon In Boston Tonight

The first "pink" supermoon of 2021 will be present in the Boston night sky on Monday (April 26) evening.

Residents will have a great opportunity to see the moon with clear skies expected Monday evening, CBS Boston reports.

The moon will rise at around 7:49 p.m. local time and will be considered "full" at 11:32 p.m. in Boston, according to NASA. The pink moon will appear 15% brighter and 7% bigger in the night sky on Monday evening.

Temperatures in Boston are expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50 when the moon reaches its peak ascension, according to Weather.com.

There are several varying factors in what qualifies as a supermoon, but generally, it is when a moon appears bigger and brighter as it is closer to Earth than usual.

April's supermoon will be considered the second of four consecutive supermoons in 2021 by some definitions, following a "worm" moon and two additional super moons in May and June, CNN reports.

NASA has confirmed that all publications have agreed that the other two upcoming moons will fit the "supermoon" classification.

The April supermoon will be the second-closest full moon to Earth in 2021 and, although its referred to as "the pink moon," will not actually be a different color, according to EarthSky.org.

The moon gets its name from the pink blooms of the Phlox subulata plant, also known as "moss pink" that occur in early springtime in eastern North America, CNN reports.

Photo: Getty Images