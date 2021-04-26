Jana Kramer Shares Inspirational Quotes Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer is keeping her head high amid her divorce from Mike Caussin.

The country singer, 37, recently took to her Instagram Stories to share some inspirational quotes and it gives fans insight into her headspace amid her process. While one post read, "Sometimes we don't need to understand. We just need to believe," another post via @womenoffaith read, "Trust in Him. Every step is a step of faith."

Kramer also shared some words of wisdom from actress Roma Downey. "Not all storms come to disrupt your life," the graphic read. "Some come to clear your path."

Kramer's quotes arrive days after she went public with her split from her husband of six years. The two have struggled in the past with his affairs. They separated in 2016, before renewing their wedding vows in 2017. "It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer.It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."