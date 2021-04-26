Jay-Z Talks Quarantining With Beyonce & The Kids In Rare Interview

In a rare interview with The Sunday Times to promote his Puma partnership, Jay-Z opened up life in quarantine with his wife, the one and only Beyoncé, and their three children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter.

“In the beginning, it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other,” the business mogul shared. “And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?’ If anything came from this, it’s that we have to recognize that we’re all connected. It’s a metaphor for how connected we are.”

Jay also spoke about race relations in America, specifically the strained racial climate amidst the rise in attacks against Asian Americans. “As a human race we’re still on basic things,” he said. “We’re still on Stop Asian Hate. We can’t sit and cry over spilt milk, but we do have to acknowledge that there’s milk, right? Are we here today? No. Are we further than 50 years ago? Yes.”

Last but certainly not least, Jay reflected on the legacy he hopes to leave behind. While he initially responded, “I have no idea" when asked how he wants to be remembered, he later added, “I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”

Photo: Getty Images