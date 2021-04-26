More Contagious Brazil Coronavirus Variant Found In North Texas

The Brazil coronavirus variant has reached North Texas, according to researchers with the UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Researchers have so far identified the UK, the California, and the New York variants in the Dallas area.

The Brazil variant isn't as widespread in North Texas as the UK variant, but researchers worry that the Brazil variant makes the respiratory virus more contagious.

“These findings reinforce the importance of vaccination – which helps slow the transmission of all types of virus and protects against more severe disease – and continuing to follow safeguards such as masking and distancing. Even though the variant is known to evade the immune system, meaning less vaccine efficacy, vaccine protection is far better than having none," Dr. Jeffrey SoRelle, assistant instructor of pathology at UTSW, said in a statement.

The current COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the Brazil variant, which has been found to be more resistant to antibodies, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Identifying the various coronavirus variants is important because it helps researchers understand how COVID-19 is spreading. It also helps health care officials better prepare for surges, increased hospitalizations, and needed resources.

“An important part of forecasting is predicting how quickly the disease will spread, so knowing which variants are prevalent helps us make more accurate models,” said SoRelle.

Photo: Getty Images