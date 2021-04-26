Feedback

More Contagious Brazil Coronavirus Variant Found In North Texas

By Anna Gallegos

April 26, 2021

The Brazil coronavirus variant has reached North Texas, according to researchers with the UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Researchers have so far identified the UK, the California, and the New York variants in the Dallas area.

The Brazil variant isn't as widespread in North Texas as the UK variant, but researchers worry that the Brazil variant makes the respiratory virus more contagious.

“These findings reinforce the importance of vaccination – which helps slow the transmission of all types of virus and protects against more severe disease – and continuing to follow safeguards such as masking and distancing. Even though the variant is known to evade the immune system, meaning less vaccine efficacy, vaccine protection is far better than having none," Dr. Jeffrey SoRelle, assistant instructor of pathology at UTSW, said in a statement.

The current COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the Brazil variant, which has been found to be more resistant to antibodies, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Identifying the various coronavirus variants is important because it helps researchers understand how COVID-19 is spreading. It also helps health care officials better prepare for surges, increased hospitalizations, and needed resources.

“An important part of forecasting is predicting how quickly the disease will spread, so knowing which variants are prevalent helps us make more accurate models,” said SoRelle.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About More Contagious Brazil Coronavirus Variant Found In North Texas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.