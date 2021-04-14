UK COVID-19 Variant Found In Two Texas Pets

Researchers at Texas A&M University found the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 in a cat and dog in Brazos County, Texas.

They discovered the first known cases of pets in the United States carrying the B.1.1.7 UK variant in March. The pets, a senior black lab-mix dog and a senior domestic shorthair cat, lived in the same house with their owner, who also tested positively for COVID-19 in February.

The owner reported that the animals were in good health but were sneezing.

The infected animals were found as part of a study lead by the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. The university is trying to better understand how COVID is transmitted between humans and animals.

Since June, researchers tested more than 450 pets that live with a human who tested positive for COVID. Over 60 confirmed coronavirus cases were documented in the animals, and around 25% of these pets showed symptoms like diarrhea, sneezing, and a lack of energy.

Current data shows that the risk of pets spreading COVID to humans is low, but pet owners can take steps to keep their furry friends safe.

“Because this virus can spread between people and animals, it is important for people with COVID-19 to stay away from pets and other animals, just like they do for other people, while a person is sick in order to prevent the spread of this virus to animals," said Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers recommended that pet owners who test positive for COVID wear a mask and wash their hands before and after touching their animals.

Photo: Getty Images