No More Mask Requirement On Rides At Ohio's Cedar Point This Year

Guests can ditch face coverings as they ride their favorite coasters at Cedar Point this year, according to reopening protocols.

The amusement park will also stop checking temperatures for guests, instead conducting a “health screen questionnaire” at the entrance gates.

“There will be no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line. Face coverings are recommended while riding rides,” Cedar Point states of its changes from last season. “Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6’ of social distancing. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape.”

The latest reopening protocols come shortly after Cedar Point officials sent a letter to season pass holders announcing that reservations would be required as part of its COVID-19 safety guidelines. Online reservations are now open to pass holders.

The announcement reads, in part:

“To start the opening of the 2021 season, reservations will be required of all guests to Cedar Point. Online reservations will open to Season Passholders on April 26 at 11:00 AM. You will need a reservation for each passholder for entry into Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores, every time you plan to visit.”

Find more info about Cedar Point's reopening plans here.

Photo: Getty Images