Oklahoma City To Lift Mask Mandate On Friday

On Friday, April 30, Oklahoma City residents will no longer be required to wear a mask out in public.

The city is letting the mask mandate expire after putting it in place on July 17, 2020, and renewing it every six week since then. The city council decided against renewing the mandate this month.

Despite the upcoming change, businesses will still be able to ask customers to wear masks while on their property.

“We’re just reminding everyone that they still need to wear a mask in places where they’re required, or choose to go somewhere else,” City Manager Craig Freeman said in a statement.

"There will be places to shop and gather that require masks, and places that don’t. We’re hopefully on the exit ramp for this pandemic. It’s more important than ever to show each other respect and grace as we navigate the spring and summer.”

Some local businesses are still divided about the mask mandate, but the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber is recommending that businesses follow CDC guidelines, FOX 25 reported.

Public health officials still recommend wearing masks when its difficult to socially distance from people outside of your household.

