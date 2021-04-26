Feedback

VIDEO: Cat Chases Woman After She Steals Kitten From Coral City Home

By Zuri Anderson

April 26, 2021

A one-month-old kitten was swiped from the front porch of a South Florida home, and it was all caught on camera, according to NBC Miami.

Ring surveillance video shows a woman walking up and snatching the kitten before quickly walking away. The mother cat, who can be seen under a nearby car, comes from underneath and starts chasing the suspect down the street.

Sisters Vicky and Regina Butler told reporters they weren't home that day when the theft happened.

"It was really gut-wrenching to hear the audio," Regina Butler said. "It was a very brazen move, I think. We just want our neighborhood to be aware and be on watch."

Regina added that she would've given the kitten away for free if the suspect knocked on the door and asked.

"We're not trying to hoard kittens, so we would have been more than welcome to share."

Another bold attempt to take someone's pet was also caught on camera in Florida recently. In Jacksonville, a delivery driver was arrested for allegedly taking a puppy from a home and hiding it in his delivery bag.

Photo: Getty Images

