WATCH: DC Cops Drag Race Each Other, Total Their Police Cars

Two Washington, D.C. police vehicles were totaled and a fence was damaged after officers participated in a drag race with each other last week.

The department sent an internal email, obtained exclusively by FOX 5's Lindsay Watts, which confirms officers decided to drag race on Anacostia Avenue last Thursday (April 22) evening while on duty.

"Yesterday two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community – they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 pm in the evening," 6D Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah states in the email to the department.