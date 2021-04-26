Young Thug & Gunna Post Bond For 30 People With Low-Level Offenses

Young Thug and Gunna changed the lives of 30 men and women at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail over the weekend.

According to local news station WSB-TV2, the rappers posted bonds for 30 individuals who were being held on minor offenses but couldn't afford to pay their bail.

"You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn't get out on a bond," Gunna told the news outlet on Sunday (April 25). "If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it's all right. But it's like you're giving them a bond higher than what they stole."

Thug additionally noted that he and Gunna take pride in Atlanta and love supporting their fellow Atlantians. "This is where we are from," he said before explaining how he and Gunna pulled their resources together to pay off the individuals' bonds. "We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer, DAs, and the prosecutors, the bonding companies, and just got as many people as we can out," Thug shared.

The rappers' label, Young Stoner Life Records, also shared a video of the moment dozens of individuals were released from jail.