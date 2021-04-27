Feedback

Can You Find The Bee Hidden Among These Flowers?

By Dave Basner

April 27, 2021

Spring has arrived and with it, the return of flowers and bees. No beautiful spring day is complete without watching one of the black and yellow insects picking up pollen from a colorful floral plant. However, sometimes you might not even see a bee on a flower because of how much it blends in. Well that is no more clear than in this puzzle by Electric Radiators Direct.

The image shows flowers of all varieties and colors, but somewhere buzzing among them is a bee. Only the most observant nature lovers can spot the flying insect. Are you able to?

If you give up, scroll down to see where the bee is hiding.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Think you've got a knack at finding bees on flowers? Well then try this puzzle and this puzzle too!

Photo: Electric Radiators Direct

Chat About Can You Find The Bee Hidden Among These Flowers?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.