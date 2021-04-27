Can You Find The Bee Hidden Among These Flowers?

Spring has arrived and with it, the return of flowers and bees. No beautiful spring day is complete without watching one of the black and yellow insects picking up pollen from a colorful floral plant. However, sometimes you might not even see a bee on a flower because of how much it blends in. Well that is no more clear than in this puzzle by Electric Radiators Direct.

The image shows flowers of all varieties and colors, but somewhere buzzing among them is a bee. Only the most observant nature lovers can spot the flying insect. Are you able to?