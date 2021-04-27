CEO Fired After Viral Video Shows Him Mocking Teen Boy In Prom Dress
By Sarah Tate
April 27, 2021
The CEO of a Tennessee telemedicine company was fired after a viral video reportedly showed him harassing a teenage boy in a prom dress, WKRN reports.
Dalton Stevens and his boyfriend Jacob Geittman were taking photos at Harpeth Hotel in Franklin ahead of their prom when a man, later identified as Sam Johnson, came up to the couple and ridiculed Stevens for wearing a dress to the formal event.
Stevens, a senior at Franklin High School, views clothing as genderless, but he said Johnson was telling him "you look bad" and "you're not a man" simply because he was wearing a floor-length red gown.
"I was very confident," said Stevens. "I knew that I felt beautiful, and I felt great."
Video of the incident was posted on social media over the weekend, where it quickly went viral and gained the attention of celebrities like Billy Porter and Kathy Griffin, per WKRN. The video below shows the man following the teen as he attempts to walk away. Warning: the video contains language that may offend some viewers.
Homophobic POS in Tennessee harasses a teenager for wearing a dress to prom pic.twitter.com/Ftt2a184jX— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 26, 2021
"You can have your thoughts and opinions, [but] keep them to yourself," said Geittman. "You don't need to go up to a teenager, in public, on their prom night, and publicly shame and harass them for what they decided to wear."
Johnson was fired from VisuWell, a telemedicine company based in Nashville. The company released a statement early Tuesday (Aprili 27) condemning the former CEO and saying they will soon announce steps they are taking to support the LGBTQ community.
"We unequivocally condemn the behavior exhibited by Sam Johnson in a recent video widely circulated on social media. After investigating the matter and speaking to individuals involved, the VisuWell Board Board of Directors has chose to terminated Mr. Johnson from his position as CEO, effective immediately."
"VisuWell's culture emphasizes respect, kindness, and compassion, especially for those from traditionally marginalized communities, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for intolerance of any kind," the statement continues. "Mr. Johnson's actions contradicted the high standards we set for ourselves in promoting the health of those who use our platform."
VisuWell's full statement can be read here.
Photo: Getty Images