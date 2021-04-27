CEO Fired After Viral Video Shows Him Mocking Teen Boy In Prom Dress

The CEO of a Tennessee telemedicine company was fired after a viral video reportedly showed him harassing a teenage boy in a prom dress, WKRN reports.

Dalton Stevens and his boyfriend Jacob Geittman were taking photos at Harpeth Hotel in Franklin ahead of their prom when a man, later identified as Sam Johnson, came up to the couple and ridiculed Stevens for wearing a dress to the formal event.

Stevens, a senior at Franklin High School, views clothing as genderless, but he said Johnson was telling him "you look bad" and "you're not a man" simply because he was wearing a floor-length red gown.

"I was very confident," said Stevens. "I knew that I felt beautiful, and I felt great."

Video of the incident was posted on social media over the weekend, where it quickly went viral and gained the attention of celebrities like Billy Porter and Kathy Griffin, per WKRN. The video below shows the man following the teen as he attempts to walk away. Warning: the video contains language that may offend some viewers.