Feedback

Coldplay Sends Fans On Frantic Decoding Mission With 'Alien Radio’ Project

By Lindsey Smith

April 27, 2021

Coldplay is up to something but the band isn't giving up its secrets that easily.

On Tuesday (April 27), the band posted a brief clip titled Alien Radio that showed a jumble of mysterious symbols. This same image was also displayed across the world on billboards in places like New York City, Seoul, and London.

The caption for the post simply directed fans to alienradio.fm. Anyone hoping to get all of the answers on the site will be disappointed albeit entertained. The interactive site contains a multitude of clues including multi-lingual messages that fans have already translated.

There is also a new Twitter account by the same name with a few of the clues. Fans on the social media app have been savvy enough that they are confident the cryptic clues are for a new single called "Higher Power" coming May 7.

Fans have also decoded the scrolling alien text at the top of the mysterious website and it looks to be lyrics off the soon-to-be-released single: "This joy is electric and you’re circuiting through / I’m so happy that I’m alive happy I’m alive at the same time as you."

Back in February, it was rumored that Coldplay was working on a new album titled Music Of The Spheres. “Chris [Martin] and co. have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground,” the source said at the time. “They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title Music Of The Spheres.”

The new album would be the first in two years and a follow-up to 2019's Everyday Life.

Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

Coldplay

Chat About Coldplay Sends Fans On Frantic Decoding Mission With 'Alien Radio’ Project

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.