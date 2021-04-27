Coldplay Sends Fans On Frantic Decoding Mission With 'Alien Radio’ Project

Coldplay is up to something but the band isn't giving up its secrets that easily.

On Tuesday (April 27), the band posted a brief clip titled Alien Radio that showed a jumble of mysterious symbols. This same image was also displayed across the world on billboards in places like New York City, Seoul, and London.

The caption for the post simply directed fans to alienradio.fm. Anyone hoping to get all of the answers on the site will be disappointed albeit entertained. The interactive site contains a multitude of clues including multi-lingual messages that fans have already translated.