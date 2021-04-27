Feedback

Flea, Lars Ulrich And More Talk Love Of Performing In 'What Drives Us' Clip

By Katrina Nattress

April 27, 2021

We're just days away from the premiere of What Drives Us, and before Dave Grohl's documentary about van touring becomes available to the masses, Rolling Stone is giving us a sneak peek of what to expect with a star-studded clip where some of the biggest names in rock discuss their love of performing.

St. Vincent likens playing live to stepping into “some kind of other dimension,” while Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich gushes about the special connection between musician and fans.

"You live for those moments on stage," he says, "and you live for that connection to other people who are like you."

Elsewhere in the clip, AC/DC's Brian Johnson describes the "wonderful adrenaline rush" that comes from being onstage, and U2 guitarist The Edge proclaims "Rock and roll is the unique opportunity to scream to the world, ‘I am here, I exist.'”

But no one put it as succinctly as Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea: “Only one reason you do that s**t: ’cause you f**king love it.”

Aside from the artists in this clip, the film also features interview from Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, No Doubt's Tony Kanal, The Beatles' Ringo Starr, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, and so many more notable names.

What Drives Us is slated to premiere April 30 on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video Channels. Watch the clip here.

Photo: Getty Images

Red Hot Chili PeppersMetallica

Chat About Flea, Lars Ulrich And More Talk Love Of Performing In 'What Drives Us' Clip

