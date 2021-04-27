Former NFL Linebacker Geno Hayes Dead At 33

ESPN reports Hayes was diagnosed with liver disease two years ago and placed on a waiting list at the Mayo Clinic and Northwestern Medicine for a liver transplant in December. The Valdosta, Georgia native had reportedly been hospitalized more than 20 times during the past year, but remained optimistic about getting a new liver.

Hayes spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers and made 70 starts in 101 appearances for the franchise. The former linebacker also played for the Chicago Bears in 2012 and the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-14.

Hayes finished his NFL career with 401 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Photo: Getty Images