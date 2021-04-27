Hear This Snake's Creepy "Bark" In An Arizona Snake Removal Video

Snakes are scary enough without the added intimidating sound of their screechy "bark."

One video shows the sound that a snake makes to intimidate predators, reported The Tribune.

Arizona's Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the removal of a 2-foot gopher snake from a porch.

Snake catcher Marissa Maki can be heard saying, "He's probably going to but me. Don't bite me."

The angry snake continues barking at Maki.

Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the snake's bark on Facebook. They said, "The sound you hear is air forced through the throat of the snake, creating a voice intended to intimidate a perceived threat. Gopher snakes are not venomous, and bite from a snake of this size would result in little more than scratches."

You can see the encounter below. Make sure your volume is up and listen to the snake's creepy bark.