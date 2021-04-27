Feedback

Hear This Snake's Creepy "Bark" In An Arizona Snake Removal Video

By Ginny Reese

April 27, 2021

Snakes are scary enough without the added intimidating sound of their screechy "bark."

One video shows the sound that a snake makes to intimidate predators, reported The Tribune.

Arizona's Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the removal of a 2-foot gopher snake from a porch.

Snake catcher Marissa Maki can be heard saying, "He's probably going to but me. Don't bite me."

The angry snake continues barking at Maki.

Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the snake's bark on Facebook. They said, "The sound you hear is air forced through the throat of the snake, creating a voice intended to intimidate a perceived threat. Gopher snakes are not venomous, and bite from a snake of this size would result in little more than scratches."

You can see the encounter below. Make sure your volume is up and listen to the snake's creepy bark.

Sonoran Gophersnake Barking

Have you ever heard a snake bark? Now you have.

Posted by Rattlesnake Solutions on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Rattlesnake Solutions shared the 97-second video. Many comments labeled the snake as "foul mouth" and "ferocious."

Rattlesnake Solutions owner Bryan D. Hughes said, "More often, they hiss and rasp loudly. So this is what it sounds like when they are also striking at the same time. They won't actually sit there and "bark" at a predator, but this is something that happens."

Photo: Getty Images

