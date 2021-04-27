Lauren London Talks Returning To Acting 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London has opened up about her return to acting following the death of her longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 36-year-old actress spoke about what motivated her to accept her first acting project, the upcoming movie Without Remorse, after Nipsey's passing in 2019.

"We shot it in 2019 I believe -- and forgive me, my memory doesn't serve me so well after grief and everything," she told the outlet. "Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again. And he was like, 'Look, I'm unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.'"

While Lauren admitted that she was initially apprehensive to accept the role because "there was a lot going on in my world and there were other priorities," she said that after she read the script she realized she felt a deep connection to the character Pam — who she plays in the film — and her story.

"I saw throughout the film she comes to [Michael's character, John] and... her love for him is still guiding him and I felt so connected to that just in my own personal experience that I felt like I could contribute here," Lauren shared. "Moving forward in my life, I kind of don't want to do anything that I can't really truthfully contribute and I felt like I could truthfully contribute to this project."