McCarran International Airport Saw Huge Increase In Travelers In March

Travel seems to be getting back to some level of normalcy in the midst of the ongoing global pandemic.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that McCarran International Airport saw a 60 percent increase in passenger volume from February to March.

Last month, 2.6 million travelers passed through McCarran, which is 25 percent more than March 2020's 2 million passengers, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation.

Travel to and from Las Vegas has been at an all-time low with the Las Vegas Strip shutting down during the pandemic. The strip took a 78-day break beginning in mid-March in 2020.

Joe Rajchel, McCarran International Airport spokesman, said in an email:

"Historically, we have pointed to the year-over-year comparisons as the best indicator for travel trends as our passenger profile varied month-to-month with seasonality and depending on which conventions or other events were in town. However, as we continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the month-over-month comparison is going to provide a better measure of traveler confidence."

The increase in passengers spilled over into this month as well.

McCarran Airport wrote on their official Twitter page:

"We're not kidding when we say the airport is busy! Especially when weekend visitors head home on Monday. Make sure to arrive AT LEAST two hours before your flight, and if you have to return a rental time, remember to add for the shuttle ride."