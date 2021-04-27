Feedback

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Very Excited To Be A Brother

By Emily Lee

April 28, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently expecting their second child together. Their daughter is expected to arrive early this summer. While royal watchers everywhere were thrilled to hear the news about Meghan's pregnancy, there's one person who's even more excited than the rest—Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

“Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help,” a source told Us Weekly. Even though Archie can't wait to meet his new sister, Harry and Meghan “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one.”

In the final weeks of Meghan's pregnancy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.” Before he knows it, he'll be sharing his parents' love and attention with his little sister.

During their recent sitdown with Oprah Winfrey, Harry gushed over his and Meghan's growing family. "Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry said. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Meghan's exact due date isn't yet known, though it's believed Baby Sussex will arrive before Harry has to return to London in July to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. Sources say Harry and Meghan are still searching for the perfect name for their daughter, as well.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Very Excited To Be A Brother

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.