Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently expecting their second child together. Their daughter is expected to arrive early this summer. While royal watchers everywhere were thrilled to hear the news about Meghan's pregnancy, there's one person who's even more excited than the rest—Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

“Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help,” a source told Us Weekly. Even though Archie can't wait to meet his new sister, Harry and Meghan “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one.”

In the final weeks of Meghan's pregnancy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.” Before he knows it, he'll be sharing his parents' love and attention with his little sister.

During their recent sitdown with Oprah Winfrey, Harry gushed over his and Meghan's growing family. "Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry said. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Meghan's exact due date isn't yet known, though it's believed Baby Sussex will arrive before Harry has to return to London in July to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. Sources say Harry and Meghan are still searching for the perfect name for their daughter, as well.

Photo: Getty