Mt. Hood Meadows Issued Over 10,000 Write-Ups For Guests Not Wearing Masks

Mt. Hood Meadows just wrapped up their season, but the ski resort reported an interesting statistic to local news media.

They recorded 17,000 write-ups for people who were not wearing masks, according to KATU.

"We started out just asking everybody to follow our compliance, and most everybody did," said Mt. Hood Meadows' Dave Tragethon. "But there were some repeat offenders, people that had to constantly be reminded that they have to keep their mask up. They were forgetful, or not buying into it, or didn't think that they needed to."

Mt. Hood Meadows has a strict policy on what happens if you don't wear a mask: no lift ride. They also introduced a probation program where you would get a warning if you were spotted not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly. The resort would take further action if you violated the policy again, reporters said.

"People that were either suspended a couple of weeks or we actually pulled their season pass for the season," Tragethon explained.

Despite thousands of violations, the ski resort was able to run a safe and health season without much interruption by the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

"Meadows leadership says they will reevaluate guests with revoked passes before letting them onto the mountain next season," KATU wrote.

Photo: Getty Images