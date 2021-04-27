North Carolina Teacher A Finalist For $10,000 National Award

Educators across the country faced an unprecedented challenge over the last year, having to adapt their style of teaching for remote learning while still connecting with their students. Now, a major TV talk show plans to honor one special teacher to show appreciation for everything they went through since the start of the pandemic.

ABC's Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosting "Live's Top Teacher Search" and one teacher in North Carolina has been chosen as a finalist. Zandrea Eagle is one of 10 finalists up for the "Top Teacher" award. She teaches 12th grade English at Holly Springs High School in Fuquay-Varina.

According to ABC 11, Eagle was chosen to represent her school as the the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. She also volunteers around her community and with her church and school while being a single parent to her five children.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Summer Aschenbach — 3rd grade, Smyrna, GA

— 3rd grade, Smyrna, GA Lindsay Barnett — 2nd grade, Chicago, IL

— 2nd grade, Chicago, IL Pauline Bourne — Kindergarten, Jennings, LA

— Kindergarten, Jennings, LA Eurith Bowen — Functional Life Skills, Fairfax, VA

— Functional Life Skills, Fairfax, VA Zandrea Eagle — 12th grade English, Fuquay-Varina, NC

— 12th grade English, Fuquay-Varina, NC Jamie Ewing — Elementary STEM, Bronx, NY

— Elementary STEM, Bronx, NY Bob Lutticken — Biology, Poway, CA

— Biology, Poway, CA Nisha Malahoo — 1st grade, Orlando, FL

— 1st grade, Orlando, FL Lindsay Orcutt — Teacher of the Visually Impaired, Brooklyn, NY

— Teacher of the Visually Impaired, Brooklyn, NY Krista Pontius — Agriculture, Millerstown, PA

One teacher will be chosen as the grand prize winner, personally receiving $10,000 and getting another $10,000 from Sonic Drive-In to go toward classroom supplies.

To learn more about Eagle and to vote for your choice, visit Live with Kelly and Ryan's website here. Voting ends at noon April 29. The top four finalists will be featured on the talk show May 3-7, with the winner revealed on May 7.

