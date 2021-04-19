North Carolina Teacher Dies Saving Children From Rip Current

A community in North Carolina is grieving the loss of a beloved teacher after she died while helping rescue two children stuck in a rip current along the coast, WBTV reports. Jessica Embry, a fine arts teacher in New Hanover County, is one of several people credited for saving the lives of the children at Kure Beach on Sunday (April 18).

According to a statement from the Kure Beach Fire Department, crews received a distress call around 5:45 p.m. at N. Avenue Beach about two children caught in a current. Several bystanders, including Embry, worked to save the children.

"In an attempt to rescue the children, several bystanders and members of the Kure Beach Fire Department, entered the water and successfully brought the children to shore," the statement read.

However, in the process of saving the kids, Embry became distressed as well. She was brought to shore, but life-saving measures failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Kure Beach Police Department commends the heroic efforts and sacrifice made by Jessica Embry, bystanders, and rescuers," the statement continued. "Jessica Embry, along with all involved, are credited with saving the lives of the children."

Patrick McCarty, the principal at Ashley High School where Embry worked, is still coming to terms with the profound loss of a such a beloved teacher.

"I struggle to speak about this incident to others because of the type of person Jessica Embry was personally and professionally," he said. "Ms. Embry worked at our school for nearly nine years as an Orchestra Teacher. Ms. Embry was also a deeply committed advocate for Ashley High School. In addition to her passion in the classroom, she loved the arts and played a significant part in our community."

According to the news outlet, Embry founded "United Sound," a group that paired special needs students with members of her orchestra class to help teach them how to play music and get experience with the instruments.

"Ms. Embry's impact was profound and she will be greatly missed by all," said McCarty.

