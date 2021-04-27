Feedback

Pennsylvania's New Traffic Law Goes Into Effect, Brings Heavy Fines

By Jason Hall

April 27, 2021

The state of Pennsylvania's new Move Over Law went into effect on Tuesday (April 27.)

Drivers in the Keystone State must now slow down to at least 20 MPH under the speed limit when approaching an emergency response area if they are unable to merge into another lane.

“An emergency response area is where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing, or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs or try to warn travelers,” the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a reminder to drivers via WPXI.

Drivers must slow down for all first responder vehicles which includes police, firefighters and ambulances, as well as stopped tow trucks and maintenance vehicles, or if the driver sees a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

“PA is serious about it. We’re very serious about it,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said via WPXI. “There’s deaths happening because of that. We want to make sure people are paying attention to that and obeying by the law.”

Violators of the new state law will be fined $500 for their first offense, $1,000 for a second offense and $2,000 and have a 90-day license suspension implemented for a third offense or any additional offenses moving forward.

Any violation that results in the death or serious injury of another person will have increased penalties.

Photo: Getty Images

