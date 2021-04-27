Pennsylvania's New Traffic Law Goes Into Effect, Brings Heavy Fines

The state of Pennsylvania's new Move Over Law went into effect on Tuesday (April 27.)

Drivers in the Keystone State must now slow down to at least 20 MPH under the speed limit when approaching an emergency response area if they are unable to merge into another lane.

“An emergency response area is where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing, or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs or try to warn travelers,” the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a reminder to drivers via WPXI.

Drivers must slow down for all first responder vehicles which includes police, firefighters and ambulances, as well as stopped tow trucks and maintenance vehicles, or if the driver sees a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.