Pizza Goes To The Dogs After Disastrous Delivery In Missouri

Home surveillance footage caught a pizza delivery driver red-handed in St. Charles County.

A family placed a delivery order from Dominos around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday (April 20), but hours later, the pizza still hadn’t arrived at the family’s O’Fallon home. The family called Dominos repeatedly to try to find out what happened, but ultimately went to bed without knowing where their order went, KMOV reported Monday (April 26).

The family ended up getting their answers the next morning.

The delivery driver appears on the family’s home surveillance cameras. Footage shows that the driver arrived at the home and, instead of ringing the doorbell or knocking, the driver opted to set the pizza on the hood of a new car in the driveway and leave. That happened around 11:45 p.m., according to KMOV.

But the family's troubles didn’t end there.

The pizza sat on the hood of the car overnight, until around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning (April 21). That's when a dog caught a whiff of the food and dragged it to the ground. The dog scratched the car in the process, KMOV reports.

Dominos received complaints from the family and is working to make it right.

Photo: Getty Images