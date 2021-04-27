Renton Coffee Shop Brings Their Drinks & Passion To Seattle

Attention, coffee lovers: a popular cafe brought their operations to Seattle!

Renton-based sensation Boon Boona opened it's first Emerald City location in Capitol Hill recently. The cafe can be found at 1223 Cherry Street near Seattle University, highlighting single-origin African roasts, according to Eater Seattle.

Not only can you purchase drinks and coffee beans, but they have seasonal lattes and handmade ingredients, such as hand-whisked match and syrups made onsite. Due to the pandemic, they will be mostly focused on takeout. The cafe also has an outdoor patio with limited seating, as well.

Efrem Fesaha, who was born in Eritrea and raised in Seattle, opened Boon Boona in 2018 after they were inspired by a trip to his family's homeland. Ever since then, he's been "sourcing and selling green coffee beans from Ethiopia," eventually cultivating the Renton cafe into a space for the community.