These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Michigan

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are nearly 700 school districts in Michigan, and more than 1,100 high schools. More than 521,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Michigan:

International Academy of Macomb, in Clinton Township City High Middle School, in Grand Rapids International Academy, in Bloomfield Hills Washtenaw International High School, in Ypsilanti Rochester Adams High School, in Rochester Hills Troy High School, in Troy Novi High School, in Novi Grosse Pointe South High School, in Grosse Pointe Farms University High School Academy, in Lathrup Village Northville High School, in Northville Athens High School, in Troy Black River Public School, in Holland Okemos High School, in Okemos Ernest W. Seaholm High School, in Birmingham East Grand Rapids High School, in Grand Rapids Saline High School, in Saline Stoney Creek High School, in Rochester Hills Skyline High School, in Ann Arbor Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, in Saginaw Pioneer High School, in Ann Arbor Northern High School, in Grand Rapids Eastern High School, in Ada Byron Center High School, in Bryon Center Houghton Central High School, in Houghton Central High School, in Grand Rapids

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images