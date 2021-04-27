VIDEO: Driver Survives Fiery Explosion On North Texas Highway

A driver in North Texas on Sunday walked away from a car explosion that looked like something out of a Michael Bay movie.

A Toyota Supra was driving on Highway 114 near White Chapel in Southlake, Texas, when it started smoking. The Supra was on the side of the road when it suddenly exploded.

Stephen Patiño was traveling in the opposite direction on the highway when he caught the moment the car blew up on video.

Video shows a fireball spreading across multiple lanes of traffic as unsuspecting drivers continued passing the burning Supra.

Amazingly, no one was injured in the blast.