VIDEO: 'Stinkin' Cute' Skunk Dazzles The Camera By Doing Handstands

By Zuri Anderson

April 27, 2021

Stinkin’ cute! Watch this energetic eastern spotted skunk perform a handstand! Our friends with FDOT Southwest Florida...

Posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

A little skunk in Florida is catching the attention of people online for its cool handstand moves, but it's not all for show.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a video of an eastern spotted skunk showing off his skills and even walking backwards. Cameras deployed by the state Department of Transportation and the FStop Foundation caught this moment, and as officials put it, it's stinkin' cute.

But why is the skunk on two paws like that? FWC's website has the answer to that:

"When skunks encounter predators... they will first typically try to run away. If they are unable to retreat, skunks will act aggressively or try to make themselves look larger. Eastern spotted skunks will perform 'handstands,' where they will stand on their two front feet with their back legs and tail in the air," according to the website.

So, the skunk was trying to defend itself, not performing for the camera. But that's okay -- we still got some good entertainment out of it.

If you want to see more funny videos of Florida wildlife, check out this video of two women trying to get a tiny gator out of a home.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

