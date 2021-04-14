VIDEO: Florida Women Use Mop To Get Baby Alligator Out Of Home

Two Florida women and a Swiffer mop were almost no match for a baby alligator who found its way in their home, and a video caught the harrowing event.

WKMG said the event was streamed live on Facebook Sunday morning (April 11) by Tampa realtor Sazan Powers. She said Erika Venza, her neighbor, called her over for help after a juvenile gator strolled into her home through an open sliding door. Venza learned that the gator was inside for about an hour after going through Nest footage, according to Facebook posts.

Reporters said Venza stood on a chair in the living room while Powers positioned herself on top of the kitchen counter while thinking of ways to get the 2-foot-long reptile back outside.

“It’s actually really aggressive when you get closer to it, of course, and like, we clearly don’t want to hurt it, we just want it to go back out,” Powers said, claiming the gator was "hissing like crazy." Before they started recording the encounter, the gator reportedly attacked the Swiffer they used to coax it to the open door.

“Keep moving, bro. Come on. It’s gonna bite me. Keep going, keep going,” Powers said as the gator inched back into a corner. As the women worked together through the endeavor, some colorful commentary accompanied the situation.

“I’ve never tried gator nuggets, I heard their pretty good,” Powers joked. “It’s really beautiful, it’s a very beautiful animal. I would not do anything to hurt this guy.”

There were shrieks, screams and minutes of nudging and poking the baby's tail. Venza eventually moved the chair the gator was hiding under, and after more nudges, the reluctant creature eventually walked back outside and into a nearby pond.

“Bye bro, thanks for hanging out,” Powers said before shutting the sliding glass door. “Bye Mr. Gator, it’s so cute, guys. They’re so cute when they’re not in your home"