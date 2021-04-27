Washington Pastry Chef To Show His Skills On Food Network Show

The Pacific Northwest is getting plenty of love from the culinary world lately.

Not only is there an ongoing season of Top Chef in Portland, but a Washington chef is hoping to show his skills on Food Network's Best Baker in America, according to KOMO.

Michele Pompei, a co-owner and pastry chef at Walla Walla Bread Company, will compete for the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of "Best Baker in America." He's been working as a pastry chef for nearly 30 years, and he's no stranger to competition, either. Pompei told reporters that he's participated in several international competitions throughout his career, World Pastry Cup in France.

Best Baker in America will be much different than the competitions prior.

"In this case, you have a small amount of time for each challenge where you need to produce what they are requesting. It makes if very difficult to finish and to try to showcase what you can do in that small amount of time, so it's very challenging," Pompei said.

Best Baker in America will return on May 3 at 9:00 p.m. on the Food Network. If you want to taste his dishes, drop by Walla Walla Bread Company at 201 E Main Street in Walla Walla.

Photo: Getty Images