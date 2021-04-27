Feedback

Watch Adele Jam Out To This J. Lo Classic At An Oscars 'After After Party'

By Hayden Brooks

April 27, 2021

Adele partook in 2021 Oscars festivity and her appearance out of hiding seemed well worth it.

On Sunday (April 25), the pop titan, 32, joined Daniel Kaluuya's 2021 Oscars intimate celebrations and seemingly made her way to an after after party, where she took pictures with friends, including actress Amber Chardae Robinson. For the most part, the chart-topper's appearance was kept under wraps, but a few social media glimpses showed the star wearing a green ensemble from Lapointe and helping curate music for the gathering. In a clip, which was posted by the @curlybartender Instagram account, the singer could be heard telling friends that she used to be a DJ, before the opening to Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's 2001 smash, "I'm Real," took over the room.

"For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here’s a little clip of when we went from the Oscar's after party to the After after party," the caption to their post read. “@adele loved our Moscow Mules & we loved the dance party. Thanks for having us cater to you!"

Last week, it was revealed that the pop superstar has bounced back from her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and discovered love with a childhood friend. "Adele's smitten and, while she's keen to keep his identity under wraps, she's not hidden her newfound happiness from family and friends," an insider told the U.K.’s Closer magazine. "The romance came out of the blue while Adele was back home in London last year while lockdown restrictions eased. Their friendship took an unexpected turn after a boozy night with mutual pals when they both realized they had feelings for each other."

Photo: Getty Images

