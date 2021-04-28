12-Year-Old Boy Set To Graduate From High School, College In Same Week

A young boy in North Carolina has accomplished something that very few people have. He is graduating high school and college in the same week, all before becoming a teenager.

Mike Wimmer, a 12 year old from Salisbury, was already taking dual enrollment classes at his Concord Academy High School when he realized that by adding just a few more classes, he could earn an associate's degree from a local community college, CNN reports. In May, he will do just that, receiving his degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21 and his high school diploma on May 28, where he is also the valedictorian.

Wimmer is known as "the math and science guy" with a love for robotics and technology that began when he was just a toddler. According to the news outlet, he has created his own startup, Reflect Social, to simplify smart home technology by combining social media platforms and devices like Ring and Google Assistant. His eventual goal is to build technology that can help others to live better lives.

"A lot of people think I've given up my childhood or somehow lost it," said Wimmer, "and I say to them that I'm having the time of my life."

Wimmer will graduate with a 4.0 GPA from college and a 5.45 GPA from high school.

