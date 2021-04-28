Feedback

12-Year-Old Boy Set To Graduate From High School, College In Same Week

By Sarah Tate

April 28, 2021

A young boy in North Carolina has accomplished something that very few people have. He is graduating high school and college in the same week, all before becoming a teenager.

Mike Wimmer, a 12 year old from Salisbury, was already taking dual enrollment classes at his Concord Academy High School when he realized that by adding just a few more classes, he could earn an associate's degree from a local community college, CNN reports. In May, he will do just that, receiving his degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21 and his high school diploma on May 28, where he is also the valedictorian.

Wimmer is known as "the math and science guy" with a love for robotics and technology that began when he was just a toddler. According to the news outlet, he has created his own startup, Reflect Social, to simplify smart home technology by combining social media platforms and devices like Ring and Google Assistant. His eventual goal is to build technology that can help others to live better lives.

"A lot of people think I've given up my childhood or somehow lost it," said Wimmer, "and I say to them that I'm having the time of my life."

Wimmer will graduate with a 4.0 GPA from college and a 5.45 GPA from high school.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 12-Year-Old Boy Set To Graduate From High School, College In Same Week

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.