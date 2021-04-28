Dave Grohl & His Daughter Violet Make Live Debut Of 'Nausea' Collab

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet collaborated for the very first time on a cover of LA band X’s song "Nausea" and recently performed it live for the first time.

After releasing the official audio last Friday (April 23), the father-daughter duo along with Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Slayer's Dave Lombardo took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week for the debut performance of the track.

“It's the first time she and I have recorded together just the two of us,” Grohl said. “I'm so proud of it because I love her very much and she's an amazing singer.”

Before performing the song, the Foo Fighters frontman sat down with the talk show host to discuss his new documentary, What Drives Us, and how the collaboration came to be — and it turns out Violet needed some convincing.

“I said to Violet, 'Hey, I have this idea. I want to record this cool little punk rock song.' She's like [mimics groaning] 'Okay, send it to me,'” he said. “So I send it to her and at nine o'clock at night she texts me, 'oh my god this is awesome let's do it right now!' So I ran up to my little home studio in my office and I recorded the instrumental in 20 minutes and she came up and sang it.”

Grohl has been begging his daughter to let him perform in her band — this collab is a good stepping stone for that dream — and he has gushed about her musical talents on more than one occasion.

What Drives Us is officially released this Friday (April 30) and features interviews with some of the biggest and most legendary names in music including Ringo Starr, Lars Ulrich, Brian Johnson, The Edge, and more!