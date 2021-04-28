The question isn't who's on DJ Khaled's upcoming album, it's who isn't on the highly-anticipated LP.

On Tuesday (April 28), the beloved DJ revealed the star-studded tracklist for his 12th studio album titled Khaled Khaled, which drops on Friday (April 30), and let's just say it features the biggest names in music.

"🤲🏽 #KHALEDKHALED TRACKLISTING 😳 ALBUM THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH #FANLUV I Know I said ALBUM 100% DONE but it might be 101% 👀," Khaled wrote on Instagram as he shared the tracklist for the LP that features guests appearances from JAY-Z, Justin Bieber, Nas, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Buju Banton, Big Sean, H.E.R. and more.

In addition to the two previously released Drake collabs — “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” — the 13-track album includes one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year: the pairing of JAY-Z and Nas on “Sorry Not Sorry,” which also features vocals from James Fauntleroy and harmonies by The Hive (possibly Beyoncé?).

See the full tracklist below.