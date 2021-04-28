Driver Crashes Into Oklahoma City School

A driver found themselves in the middle of an Oklahoma City classroom on Monday afternoon.

Local firefighters responded to scene of the crash around 2:17 p.m. at Brink Junior High School in the Moore Public Schools District, KOCO reported.

The driver was picking up a student at the school when they put the vehicle in the wrong gear when parking. Their Mercedes SUV then broke through the walls of a portable classroom.

Officials say that no one was using the classroom at the time and the rest of the portable building was empty.

The driver was also uninjured and managed to safely drive their SUV even after destroying a classroom wall.

It's unclear if the driver will face any charges for the accident.