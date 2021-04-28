Feedback

Driver Crashes Into Oklahoma City School

By Anna Gallegos

April 28, 2021

A driver found themselves in the middle of an Oklahoma City classroom on Monday afternoon.

Local firefighters responded to scene of the crash around 2:17 p.m. at Brink Junior High School in the Moore Public Schools District, KOCO reported.

The driver was picking up a student at the school when they put the vehicle in the wrong gear when parking. Their Mercedes SUV then broke through the walls of a portable classroom.

Officials say that no one was using the classroom at the time and the rest of the portable building was empty.

The driver was also uninjured and managed to safely drive their SUV even after destroying a classroom wall.

It's unclear if the driver will face any charges for the accident.

Photo: Oklahoma City Fire Department

Chat About Driver Crashes Into Oklahoma City School

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.