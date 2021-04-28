First A Cow And Then An Alligator Cause Traffic Delays In Houston
By Anna Gallegos
April 28, 2021
Traffic in some parts of Texas can be a real zoo.
Authorities and animal control had to wrangle two animals off of Houston's roadways on Wednesday. First was a cow.
A brown cow broke out of its pen and found itself on I-10 East and Beltway 8-East during rush hour traffic around 8 a.m.
Multiple commuters were able to snap a photo of the cow as it slowed down traffic.
Yes - that was a cow on the highway in Houston during the morning rush. Thanks to @KHOU viewers Evelyn Flores and Edgar Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/K9qIDzpgpk— liz roldan (@lizroldanTX) April 28, 2021
A pedestrian attempted to rope the cow before authorities arrived, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
After about 20 minutes, the sheriff's livestock unit steered the cow off the freeway and towards a nearby cemetery where it chilled until its owner arrived.
There was also a crash on the freeway around the same time the cow was on its stroll, but it ended up being unrelated. The cow was not injured.
On the other side of the city, an alligator found its way onto the Fred Hartman Bridge and interrupted lunch time traffic.
No one really knows how the gator got on the bridge since it sits nearly 200 feet above the water below. Either way, the 8-foot-gator caused less of a ruckus than the cow.
Police blocked off one lane as the gator sat on the road's shoulder until animal control arrived. It was wrangled and released on a grassy bank under the bridge, ABC 13 reported.
HE IS A TAXPAYING CITIZEN LET HIM USE THE BRIDGEpic.twitter.com/IWypxkDmsN— Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) April 28, 2021
Photo: Getty Images