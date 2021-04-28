Feedback

Florence Welch Is Writing A 'Great Gatsby' Musical

By Katrina Nattress

April 28, 2021

Florence Welch will soon be able to add musical writer to her resumé. On Wednesday (April 28), a musical stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel The Great Gatsby was announced, and the Florence + The Machine singer is slated to pen the lyrics and co-write the music.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life,” Welch said in a statement. “It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

The show is being billed as The Great Gatsby, A New Musical and is eyeing a Broadway run, though the timeline has yet to be announced. Welch will be sharing the writer's chair with Oscar and Grammy Award nominated producer/writer Thomas Bartlett. The duo previously worked together on "Jenny of Oldstones," which was written for Game of Thrones.

“Florence’s passion for Gatsby and exceptional musical storytelling will bring this iconic love story to life in ways we have never experienced before," producers Amanda Ghost and Robert Fox said. "It’s been 100 years since The Great Gatsby was published and there could be no better time for a new musical adaptation of the greatest party America ever threw.”

Florence + the Machine

