Former 'American Idol' Finalist Scores Major NFL Gig With Tennessee Titans

A former American Idol finalist and Rose Bowl winner scored a big NFL gig Wednesday (April 28) when he was named as the new public address announcer for the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, WSMV reports.

Matt Rogers has personal experience with the sport, playing as an offensive linemen for the University of Washington and even making an appearance in the team's 2001 Rose Bowl win. He also gained national fame during the third season of American Idol, eventually losing out to Fantasia Barrino. Since then, his career has expanded to hosting several television shows and covering college football games as a sports broadcaster.

Rogers is replacing longtime PA announcer Mike Donegan, who announced his retirement during the 2020 season. After nearly 200 candidates applied for the job, the Titans organization narrowed down the search to six finalists before opening up to an online fan vote for their favorite announcer.

The Titans announced the hire in a video posted to Twitter, highlighting the finalists for the gig and showing Rogers' surprised reaction at being named "the victor."

Check out the video below to see what you can expect at the next Titans home game.